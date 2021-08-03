Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCOM. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

