Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Increased by Analyst

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for GoPro in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,487. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 13.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 919,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 106,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GoPro by 48.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter worth $139,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

