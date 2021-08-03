Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Increased by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

NYSE:MA opened at $375.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.16. The stock has a market cap of $371.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,810,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

