Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 52.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,395,544 shares of company stock valued at $104,805,640 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

