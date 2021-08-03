Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WWW. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 38,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

