Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Lifted by Analyst

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.