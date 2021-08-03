Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dana Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dana in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.51. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. Dana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth about $12,584,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

