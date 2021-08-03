Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Decreased by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

ORLY opened at $601.13 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total value of $2,801,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,555 shares of company stock worth $23,240,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

