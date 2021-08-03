Qorvo (QRVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q1 2022 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS and its Q1 guidance at approx $2.45 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QRVO opened at $192.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

