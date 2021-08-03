QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $166.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.89.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.86 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 167,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $690,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

