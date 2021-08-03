QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $148.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.0% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 734,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $104,987,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 121.1% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 290,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after buying an additional 158,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

