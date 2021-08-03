Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp’s (NYSE:QFTAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Quantum Fintech Acquisition’s (NYSE:QFTAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Quantum Fintech Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Quantum Fintech Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of QFTAU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday.

