Quidel (QDEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Quidel to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. On average, analysts expect Quidel to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $306.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

