RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

