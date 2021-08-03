Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 80,128 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

