Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 955,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on METC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

