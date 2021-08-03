Rambus’ (RMBS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s current price.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 148,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

