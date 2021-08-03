Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.42.

RPD opened at $115.60 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

