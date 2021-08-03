RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Friday, May 14th, William Ho sold 8,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $46,800.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $19,870.00.

Shares of RAPT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 390,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

