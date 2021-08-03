Raydium Market Cap Hits $184.67 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Raydium has a total market cap of $184.67 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00008400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00100678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00141079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,356.93 or 0.99616076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00841890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,098,118 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.