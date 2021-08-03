Raymond James Analysts Give North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) a C$24.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.08. The stock has a market cap of C$531.43 million and a PE ratio of 14.78. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.99 and a 1-year high of C$21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,084,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock worth $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

