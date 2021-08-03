Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $6.50 Price Target

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a $6.50 price objective by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 506,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,133,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after buying an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

