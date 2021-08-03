Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 409 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.71. The company had a trading volume of 98,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. The stock has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $95.96 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

