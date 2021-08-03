Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $126,485,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.17. The stock had a trading volume of 153,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,015. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

