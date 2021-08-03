Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $31.38 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 592,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 136,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 540,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 75.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 92,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. 551,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,105,866. The firm has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

