Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $9.51 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 1,523,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,174,660. The company has a market cap of $329.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

