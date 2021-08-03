Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,567 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

