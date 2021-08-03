Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

