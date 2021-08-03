Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “positive” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

8/2/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

8/2/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/24/2021 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,210. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

