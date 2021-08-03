ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.43 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $65.43 million and $144,339.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,147.51 or 0.99906369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.01036101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00339626 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00410322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004832 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

