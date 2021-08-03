Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading Down 0.5%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.28.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

