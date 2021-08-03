Regency Centers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,992 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,255% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,997 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regency Centers by 22.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

REG traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

