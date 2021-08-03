Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post ($1.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.62). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.81. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

