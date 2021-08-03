Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 170,236 Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of My Size worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of My Size by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of My Size stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. My Size, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35.

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

