Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RNLSY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.