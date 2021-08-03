Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

RTOKY stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.78. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

