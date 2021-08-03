Rentokil Initial plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.09 (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,442.91.
RTO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 582 ($7.60).
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
