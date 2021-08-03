Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REPYY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of REPYY stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 85,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,069. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.19. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

