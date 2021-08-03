Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.02 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IART. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ IART opened at $70.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

