Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,666 shares of company stock worth $3,395,883 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 82.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,407 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

