Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Hookipa Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Hookipa Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Hookipa Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Hookipa Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. "

7/7/2021 – Hookipa Pharma was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

6/27/2021 – Hookipa Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

6/4/2021 – Hookipa Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HOOK opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.13. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $12,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at $9,149,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

