Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

REZI stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.61. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

