ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $272.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

