ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00.
Shares of RMD opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $272.75.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.
About ResMed
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
