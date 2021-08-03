Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,841,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $400.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $405.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $11,422,475. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

