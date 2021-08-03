Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,577,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Exelon stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.