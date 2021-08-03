Reviewing Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Green Plains and Artius Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 1 9 0 2.90 Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Plains currently has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Artius Acquisition has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.11%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Green Plains.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -5.27% -7.80% -3.95% Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Plains and Artius Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $1.92 billion 0.88 -$108.78 million ($1.55) -24.37 Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Artius Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains.

Summary

Artius Acquisition beats Green Plains on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 31 ethanol storage facilities; 6 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,480 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

