Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 1,656,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,517. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

