Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 68 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 85,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.28. The company had a trading volume of 173,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,633. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $193.59 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

