Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.85. 368,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,551. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

