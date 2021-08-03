Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

NYSE IBM traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.42. 230,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,219. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.